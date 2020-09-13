Coronavirus complicates wildfire evacuations on West Coast

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes as destructive wildfires roar across the West Coast. That could lead to historic numbers of people turning to shelters in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Experts don’t know what the impact will be on public health. The head of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center says people are scrambling to make sure evacuations are done safely and there’s not much research on the issue. An American Red Cross official says many evacuees are being put up in hotel rooms instead of group shelters. Both say a shelter with safety guidelines is safer than not evacuating.