Bernie Sanders: Biden win in November is no ‘slam dunk’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders is warning that if onetime rival Joe Biden doesn’t do more to promote his policies and reach out to Latino voters, the Democratic presidential nominee is at risk of falling short to President Donald Trump this November. Sanders has made the warnings in public and private in recent days. Sanders left the primary race in the spring and has worked to shift Biden to the left on key issues. He told PBS on Friday: “Am I here to tell you absolutely, this is a slam dunk, no chance that he will lose? That is not what I’m saying.”