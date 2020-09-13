Austria’s leader: 2nd wave of virus has begun, use caution

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s leader says his country is seeing the start of a “second wave” of coronavirus infections. He appealed to his compatriots on Sunday to comply with newly reinforced rules to keep down new cases and suggested that companies keep employees working from home if possible. Austria had a relatively successful first phase of the pandemic but has joined other European countries in seeing a rise in infections in recent weeks. That included 869 new infections on Friday, highest daily figure since late March. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has already announced that the government would reimpose measures such as an obligation to wear masks in shops.