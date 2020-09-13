As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public health officials were already warning Americans about the need to prepare for the coronavirus threat when, as it turns out, President Donald Trump was calling it “deadly stuff” in a private conversation in early February. There was uncertainty about how the U.S. ultimately would be affected, and top U.S. officials delivered some mixed messages along the way, but their overall thrust was to take the thing seriously. Trump had a louder megaphone than his heath experts, and in public he was playing down the threat. Critics have long noted how Trump’s public comments failed to sync up with those of public health officials, contributing to confusion for Americans.