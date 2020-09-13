Area hair salon holds “Black Hair Matters” event

Schofield, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hair care is something that is often taken for granted. But it's not always accessible for all ethnicities.

For people of color, hair styles can hold a cultural significance. But that significance isn't always taught in cosmetology schools.

"Our industry has been very segregated for a long time," said Marie Kieffer, owner of Verve Salon and Spa in Schofield. "In the schools, most people aren't taught to deal with all hair types."

Kieffer saw a need for more access to styling services for all hair types and decided to address it. She held a "Black Hair Matters" event to educate stylists while providing free hair services to the community.

Two stylists from Appleton taught others how to style, cut and braid longer textured hair. Michael Linwood, co-owner of Taperz Barber Shop in Appleton, said he's seen just how great the need is for more services catered towards black people.

"We have people that drive two hours from Wausau to our salon in Appleton," he said.

Linwood said the impact of events like this goes beyond hair.

"If we're going to have social change and equality, then we need to have that in everything, including hair," he said.

Kieffer hopes that this is not only an educational opportunity for stylists, but for the community.

"As a community I hope we find some more connection to know that there are places everywhere who are trying to be better and do better, so that Wausau can continue to grow and become more diverse," she said.