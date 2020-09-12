Wet and gloomy today but a beautiful week ahead.

Today was quite wet with the Wausau area getting three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain throughout the day. Temperatures were a bit warmer as well, reaching the mid-60s, and temperatures will be warmer for the next few days.

Tonight: Slim chance of pop up showers and then cloudy but clearing.

Low: 54 Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Partly cloudy, comfortable and warmer.

High: 70 Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly Sunny with only a few clouds.

High: 69

Sunday will be a beautiful day to spend outdoors. It will be warmer with a daytime high temperature of 70 degrees and conditions will be extremely comfortable as well. Sunday into Monday will be a little cool due to clear skies overnight, hitting 46 degrees as a low, but Monday will be nice and sunny with a high temperature around 69 degrees.

Tuesday will be our warmest day in the forecast due to some stronger winds from the SW and sunshine throughout the day. Our high temperature on Tuesday could be anywhere between 75-78 degrees before the cold front passes through Tuesday night.

The cold front is looking mostly dry so far, however there is a 20% chance of overnight showers in the Northwoods into Wednesday morning. Nevertheless, Wednesday is looking mostly sunny with a high of around 72. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we once again dip into the upper 40s for a low but Thursday will have plenty of sun and temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Overall, the end of the week is looking extremely comfortable with high temperatures ranging between the mid to upper 60s so a short sleeve, long sleeve, or light jacket is a great choice for Friday and Saturday and there should be a mix of sun and clouds as well making it feel like early fall.

Enjoy the beautiful weather on Sunday and this week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 12-September 2020

This day in weather history:

1988- An afternoon tornado spawned a tornado which skipped across northern sections of Indianapolis IN damaging roofs and automobiles. It was the first tornado in central Indiana in September in nearly forty years of records. Hurricane Gilbert plowed across the island of Jamaica, and by the end of the day was headed for the Cayman Islands, packing winds of 125 mph. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)