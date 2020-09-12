US says Libyan commander agrees to lift oil blockade

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Libya says a powerful military commander there has committed to reopening key oil fields and terminals. The embassy said Khalifa Hifter’s forces would lift the blockade no later than Saturday. It was not immediately clear if this was taking place. Hifter’s decision could advance talks toward a political settlement between Libya’s warring sides. Since the start of this year, powerful tribes in eastern Libya loyal to Hifter have closed export terminals and choked off major pipelines. The move aimed to put pressure on their rivals in the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, in the country’s west. Libya has the largest oil reserves in Africa.