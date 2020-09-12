Taylor Co. officials investigating legitimacy on phone call about possible shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY (WAOW)- The Taylor County Sheriff's office said on Saturday morning they received an anonymous call from a male who stated he had just "shot a black man" and was still in the car with him.

The caller then stated he had a 9mm Glock that he took off the man he had just shot, he also claimed there was $50,000 to $70,000 of cash inside the car.

Officials say the caller had a Hispanic accent however, the accent wasn't always consistent while talking to the dispatcher.

The caller was very vague on his location and would not provide his name or phone number.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office attempted to trace the call location and number but were unsuccessful.

Taylor County deputies were dispatched to search areas that were similar to what the caller had described and were unable to locate the caller or possible victim.

Other law enforcement agencies also helped but were not able to locate the suspect vehicle or caller.

The last information the caller provided to Taylor County dispatch was that he was still in the vehicle that the shooting took place in.

He said the vehicle was black and was parked on the side of the road.

Officials are not sure this at this time if this call is valid or someone is making a false report to law enforcement.

Taylor County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident and currently has not been able to determine it's legitimacy.

If any one has any information that may help this investigation you are asked to call Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 715-748-2200.

They said if the situation is true, then this individual is considered to be armed and potentially dangerous, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency to report it.