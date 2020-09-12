Two LA County deputies apparently ambushed in patrol vehicle

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush. The sheriff’s department said the male and female deputies were shot in the head Saturday in Compton and had multiple gunshot wounds. Both were undergoing surgery. Video shared by the sheriff’s department showed a suspect walk up to the vehicle and fire a handgun. The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. Deputies were searching for a suspect.