Pro-reform Iranian religious leader dies aged 83

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says a pro-reform religious leader, who sided with an opposition presidential candidate during the turmoil following the controversial 2009 elections, has died. He was 83. IRNA reported Ayatollah Yousef Saanei died Saturday in a hospital in the holy city of Qom after being hospitalized for two days with a broken hip and wrist. following the disputed 2009 elections, some opposition websites quoted Saanei as saying the hard-line winner “is not the president and cooperation with him is haram (forbidden by Islamic law).” Because of Saanei’s post-election positions, the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom stripped him of his authority to issue religious edicts.