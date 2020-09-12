Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

LONDON (AP) — Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer and restaurateur, who built a furniture empire around the world and founded The Design Museum in London, has died at 88. His family said Conran died peacefully Saturday at his home west of London. They called him a “visionary” who “revolutionized the way we live in Britain.” In his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world. His family said “at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people’s lives.” His family says Conran’s involvement in founding The Design Museum in London was one of “his proudest moments.”