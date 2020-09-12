Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial

LONDON (AP) — Oxford University says trials of a coronavirus vaccine that it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will resume, days after being paused due to a reported side-effect in a patient in the U.K. The university said in large trials such as this “it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety.” It said globally 18,000 people have received the vaccine so far. Oxford insisted that it is “committed to the safety of our participants.” Pauses in drug trials are commonplace. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is seen as one of the strongest contenders among the dozens of coronavirus vaccines being tested.