Marathon County warns residents about increase in thefts from cars

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW)- The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said they have had an increase of reports in thefts from vehicles over the last couple of nights, all of them are to cars that were left unlocked.

They say thieves typically go driveway to driveway looking for unlocked cars.

If they find an unlocked car they move on until they find an unlocked one, the simple act of locking your car can decrease your chances of becoming a victim.

They also suggested to not leave your keys in the vehicle.

Thieves often will check to see if the keys are in the vehicle or push the start button on key less ignitions..