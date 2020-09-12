Kozee Decorah’s family continues to call for justice following her death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday afternoon dozens of community members from both near and far came together to celebrate the life of Kozee Decorah and bring attention to her death.

Decorah, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, grew up in Wittenberg. She had been living in Nebraska when her remains were found.

According to the criminal complaint, police found a human skull and rib bones inside a burning outhouse near a Winnebago, Nebraska cabin.

Her boyfriend, Johnathan Rooney, was found sleeping inside the cabin by police. Rooney has now been charged with manslaughter in Indian Country.

Dylan Prescott, a family friend, and Native American Cultural Speaker says he's known Kozee ever since she was born. Now he, along with many others are bringing awareness to murdered and missing Indigenous women across the country.

Taylor Owens, another family friend and the organizer of Saturday's event says, "we made a difference today we really did."

Owens, Prescott and Kozee's family hope her case will bring attention to those also seeking justice.

For more information about Decorah, you can visit the Justice for Kozee Facebook page.