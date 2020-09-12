Italy shaken up by brutal beating death of young Black man

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of people in Italy have walked in a funeral procession for a young Black man whose brutal beating death has shaken up the country and drawn condemnation from the highest levels of government. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Italy’s interior minister attended the funeral of 21-year-old Willy Monteiro Duarte on Saturday. Duarte was killed on Sept. 6 during a fight in Colleferro, a city on the outskirts of Rome. Four Italians have been arrested but to date prosecutors haven’t indicated if the slaying was racially motivated. Italian news reports have quoted witnesses as saying Monteiro Duarte intervened while seeing a friend get beaten up in the fight and was then fatally beaten himself.