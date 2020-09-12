Germany: 250 guns seized from suspected far-right supporter

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have seized about 250 firearms and a few thousand rounds of ammunition from a man who is believed to be a far-right sympathizer. Police in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony said the weapons were found in the Seevetal area, just south of Hamburg, during a search on Friday evening. A police statement on Saturday said investigators believe the man has right-wing sympathies “because of the overall circumstances.” It didn’t elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation into a suspected violation of weapons laws. Far-right violence has caused increasing concern in Germany over recent years.