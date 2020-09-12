El Salvador to require negative COVID test to enter country

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador plans to reopen airports for international flights starting Sept. 19, but with a twist: incoming passengers will be required to show a negative PCR coronavirus test no more than three days old.Anyone else would be denied entry. The new measures were contained in a notice to airlines published Saturday by the country’s port authorities. It was unclear whether the requirement would apply to Salvadoran citizens, who have a Constitutional right to re-enter their country. The Central American country has enacted some of the region’s strictest pandemic measures, like closing borders, imposing a national quarantine and dispatching police and the army to detain violators.