Bow hunting season opens in Central Wisconsin

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- The pandemic might have had a lot of us cooped up for several months, but reports from across the state indicate good deer numbers which gave a little boost of motivation for hunters this season.

Wisconsin Rapids native; Michael Kommer's grandfather and hunting mentor, two important outdoorsmen in his life have both passed. -- This year he uses the activity to continue their legacies.

"Going hunting with grandpa all those years, its kind of a way to get back with those you don't really have in your life anymore."

After preparing all year, officials are some of the most eager to get arrows in air.

Bob Nack, Chief of Big Game told News 9; "Fall hunting seasons are always an exciting time of the year. For the department and for out customers out in the field."

While the showers today didn't make for good tracking weather -- its only day one of what expected to be one of the busiest years on record.

The Wisconsin department of natural resources says their license sales are pacing about 13,000 licenses ahead of where we were at this point in the last two years.

Central Wisconsin stores are also seeing the uptick. Stock is flying off the shelves, and customers lining up at Ace Hardware in Rapids..

General manager Daniel Madson says, "We're selling a lot of licenses, especially with the doe tags -- thats always a big event with guys lining up. Tree stands are moving at a rapid rate -- game cameras have been huge already."

Archers aren't the only ones preparing early.

"Massive amount of rifle ammunition. Just people getting prepared for the season."

It can be speculated that the increase in activity is due to the pandemic...

"Theres a lot of people who have extra time on their hands. Or are working from home. There working from home its easy to knock off at three and get up the evening sit up in the bow stand."