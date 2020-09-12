Asia Today: India’s cases cross 4.6M after record surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus tally has crossed 4.6 million after a record surge of 97,570 new cases in 24 hours. India on Saturday also reported another 1,201 deaths, taking total fatalities to 77,472. Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and it is the second worst-hit country behind the United States. Experts say India’s limited and restrictive testing has masked the actual toll even as daily tests have been ramped up to more than 1 million. The Health Ministry said that over three-fourth of reported COVID-19 cases had either recovered or been discharged. Nowhere has been the virus more deadly than in Maharashtra state, where it has killed 2.8% of those with confirmed infections, well above the national mortality rate.