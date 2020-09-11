Worzalla nominated for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ contest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point based company has been nominated for the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest.

Worzalla is a company that specializes in printing children's books, movie tie-in books and cookbooks. The company is nominated in the contest for being the manufacturing home of the best-selling children's book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid since 2007.

The book series is authored by Jeff Kinney and published by Amulet Books.

“At Worzalla, we actually work with many of the country’s major publishers to print a variety of well-known books, including the beloved Diary of a Wimpy Kid series,” said Jim Fetherston, President and CEO of Worzalla. “It’s thanks to our talented and dedicated associates that we are able to create these books to share with children across the country. We hope those across the state will support us by casting their vote for Worzalla as the ‘coolest thing’ made in Wisconsin.”

According to Worzalla, each new Diary of a Wimpy Kid series requires about 40 million linear feet of paper, 450,000 pounds of ink and upwards of 7,500 man hours.

Worzalla has printed millions of copies of each book in the series, including the 15th book Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End, which is set to release in October.

The first round of public voting for the contest is from September 14-20. During this time, individuals can vote once per 24-hour period.

The popular vote from this round will determine the Top 16 products, out of 131 total nominations. The Top 16 will then be placed in a bracket-style tournament of public voting. In these rounds, products will compete in head-to-head match-ups, and whichever product receives the most votes moves to the next round.

The winning product will be announced on October 14.