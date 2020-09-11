Wisconsin Supreme Court action on ballots raises questions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to halt the mailing of absentee ballots raised concerns about creating delays and confusion in the presidential battleground state. The court’s decision came Thursday, just 54 days before the Nov. 3 election, The halt is only temporary but it’s unclear when it will make a final ruling that will restart the process of sending ballots to voters. The decision came in a lawsuit filed by the Green Party’s presidential candidate who was denied ballot access. Rapper Kanye West has a separate legal challenge seeking to get on the ballot as well.