Wisconsin in need of poll workers for the November election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin clerks are asking residents across the badger state to help work the polls on election day.

A significant number of poll workers are in their 60's or older, some with health concerns which is leading to shortages. For the August Primary, municipal clerks needed between 25-30,000 poll workers with the same number needed for the November election.

"Portage County, in general, is still looking for poll workers I know that the City of Stevens Point is in need of workers I believe the Town of Plover is as well so if anyone is interested, I would recommend they start with their municipal clerk," said Kayla Filen, Portage County Clerk.

Surface disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and masks for poll workers have already been distributed.

If you want to be a poll worker, head to myvote.wi.gov.