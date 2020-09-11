Why did ship overturn off Georgia? Hearings may give answers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A year after a cargo ship carrying 4,200 automobiles overturned on the Georgia coast, the public may soon get answers to what caused the shipwreck. The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board have scheduled hearings next week on wreck of the South Korean ship Golden Ray, which remains stuck where it capsized at the edge of the shipping channel off St. Simons Island. The Coast Guard has been interviewing witnesses. Capt. Blake Welborn is the lead hearing officer. He told reporters Friday that crew members and technical experts will testify beginning Monday. He wouldn’t reveal what the investigation has uncovered.