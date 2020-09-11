West Virginia governor’s race warms up with new attacks

The Democratic challenger to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is slamming the Republican billionaire over lawsuits levied against his companies. It comes as a trial is set to resume involving his family-owned business and a Pennsylvania coal distributor. It marks a ramp-up in attacks in an otherwise low-key governor’s race in which campaigning has been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. A new television ad from Democratic nominee Ben Salango charges the governor with mixing his business interests with his duties as governor. Justice is painting his rival as a puppet of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.