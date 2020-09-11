WATCH: Survivor of shooting in Kenosha speaks out for first time

KENOSHA (WKOW) — The only man to survive after a gunman shot three people during a night of unrest last month in Kenosha says he re-lives his brush with death everyday.

“That’s all I think about,” Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, told CNN in an exclusive interview Tuesday. “I play it back in my head, I think about it all the time.”

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting and injuring Grosskreutz and killing two others during the unrest that followed the shooting by a Kenosha police officer of Jacob Blake who remains paralyzed in a hospital.

Grosskreutz told CNN he worked as a paramedic before going back to college in Wisconsin where currently he is studying.

Grosskreutz said he has attended many peaceful protests in Milwaukee — which has seen more than 100 days of protests — against police brutality and racial injustice.

But the night he encountered Rittenhouse changed his life, Grosskreutz told CNN.

“I was shot point blank with a .223 round from the shooter,” Grosskreutz said. “And I am now missing 90% of my bicep. This has not been easy emotionally, physically. I’m in constant pain, like excruciating pain that just doesn’t go away — both in my arm, in my heart.”

CNN reports that according to the complaint, Rittenhouse shot the first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, multiple times after the victim threw a plastic bag at him and tried to grab Rittenhouse’s gun.

Rittenhouse then ran away and was chased as people before falling down and opening fire.

He then fired off more rounds, killing Anthony M. Huber and badly injuring Grosskreutz, the complaint says.

