Waking up cool, however warmer temperatures to come.

Clear skies brought cool temperatures into the morning hours, waking up brisk with temperatures in the upper 30s, however those same clear skies today should bring warmer temperatures into the area.

**FROST ADVISORY for most of the listening area until 8:00am this morning and a FREEZE WARNING in Price , Ashland, and Iron counties until 9:00am.

Today: Morning frost and fog possible. Partly cloudy and a bit warmer.

High: 63 Wind: ESE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms late into the overnight hours.

Low: 52 Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Cloudy with morning thundershowers then rain decreasing to a few spotty showers by the afternoon.

High: 64 Wind: S 10-15

We are on a slight warming trend and temperatures will be in the mid 60s, however cloud cover and rain for the next few days will keep the temperatures out of the 70s until next week.

Saturday will be a wet and active morning waking up to thunderstorms in the morning, some could be severe. It will continue to be wet most of Saturday with on and off showers here and there and the temperature will be in the mid 60s. It is expected that on Saturday we could see anywhere from a half inch to an inch of rainfall.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with a high pressure moving into the area bringing partly cloudy conditions. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be in the upper 60s. Much like Sunday, the week ahead is looking to be a warm and comfortable fall-like week.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and temperatures will be around 69 possibly pushing into the 70s. Then Tuesday and Wednesday are looking warm, both days currently forecast at 75 degrees although Tuesday will be a bit breezy.

Thursday and Friday are looking to be partly sunny and a cold front is expected to move in next Friday, causing the temperatures to drop back into the mid-60s.

Enjoy the weekend and the warm fall-like week ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 11-September 2020

On this day in weather history:

1949 - An early snowstorm brought 7.5 inches to Helena MT. In Maine, a storm drenched New Brunswick with 8.05 inches of rain in 24 hours, a state record. (The Weather Channel)