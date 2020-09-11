Vote-by-mail advocates lose appeal in Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to vote-by-mail advocates in Texas. A push by the state’s Democrats and some voters to allow mail balloting during the coronavirus pandemic had been upheld by a federal district judge. But a divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated that ruling late Thursday. The panel rejected an argument that the vote-by-mail statute in Texas discriminates on the basis of age. The argument was based on the law allowing people ages 65 and over to vote by mail, but not younger voters who don’t have a disability or other specified reason for absentee voting.