Vikings to honor family of George Floyd at season opener

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of George Floyd will attend the Minnesota’ Vikings’ season opener against Green Bay.

The stadium is about 3 miles from where the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man died in police custody as a white officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes.

The Vikings announced their plans to raise awareness of issues of racism and injustice, two days before the game that will be played without fans due to the pandemic.

Floyd’s family members will be inside the building and recognized after the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem.