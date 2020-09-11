Venezuelan president says US spy captured near refineries

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says authorities have captured a U.S. spy near a pair of refineries in Venezuela with specialized weapons and a large sum of dollars. Maduro alleged Friday on state TV that the spy was a Marine who had served in CIA operations in Iraq. Maduro offered no proof. He said the suspect was being interrogated. The claim emerges as Venezuelans endure a second nationwide gasoline shortage this year, despite having the world’s largest oil reserves. Maduro says authorities also dismantled a plot this week that was aimed at blowing up a third refinery.