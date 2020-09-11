Two local firefighters climb in honor of 9/11

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A pair of firefighters form the Riverside Fire Protection District are honoring New York fire companies.

Jenna Medson and Dez Spoores climbed on stair climbers at the Planet Fitness in Rothschild, accumulating nearly 2,000 steps between them.

"We just wanted to come and step and do— in less gear than they did, and we're out of breath," Jenna Medson said. "So just to pay homage to them and all the hard work they put in for saving people that day. They're truly good role models for us and we want to do that for others as well."

Fire crews in New York climbed 110 stories On September 11, 2001, in full gear.

