Turkey tells EU to stop ‘blindly’ backing Greece in standoff

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has called on European Union countries to abandon a policy of “blindly” taking the side of  EU members Greece and Cyprus in a standoff over energy search rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Friday also urged Greece to take steps to reduce tensions, including backing a NATO initiative that aims to reduce the risk of armed conflict and withdrawing warships that are monitoring the activities of a Turkish research ship. The statement was in response to a meeting of the leaders of seven southern European countries which on Thursday urged Turkey to end its “unilateral and illegal activities” in the eastern Mediterranean.

Associated Press

