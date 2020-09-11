Trump’s talk of secret new weapon fits a pattern of puzzles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expanding his arsenal of spectacular but hard to explain claims about U.S. military might. There were invisible airplanes and a “super duper” missile. Now, a secret nuclear weapon. Trump told Bob Woodward in an interview for the journalist’s new book that the nuclear weapon is unique in history and one that the leaders of Russia and China “have never heard about before.” Arms experts are puzzled by Trump’s words; some are convinced he was alluding to a modified nuclear warhead whose deployment was a secret at the time of the interview but whose existence was known.