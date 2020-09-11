Tomahawk community remembers lives lost on 9/11

Tomahawk, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of the Tomahawk community came together at Veterans Memorial Park Friday morning to remember the lives lost 19 years ago.

First responders have held the ceremony every year since 2002. This year's ceremony was shortened due to COVID-19.

It was a day of reflection for all, especially first responders like Kevin Krueger, first lieutenant with the Tomahawk Fire Department.

"The goal here is always to remember those that sacrificed everything that day, just trying to get people out of there," he said.

Area EMS, firefighters and law enforcement shared their remarks on what this day means to them.

"I was a young first responder at that time, firefighter… it just stuns you, you don't even have words, you're in shock," Krueger said.

The Tomahawk Veteran Honor Guard posted the colors and offered a salute. Others payed tribute in whatever way meant most to them.

"They did it selflessly, they didn't think about their own safety," said William Burcalow, quartermaster with V.F.W Post 2687. "They knew they probably weren't going to come out when they went in, but their goal was to save lives and they saved so many."

Almost everyone remembers where they were when the attacks happened, and now it's a day that no one wants to forget. The day reminds everyone that there's still work to be done.

"We want to make the world a better place for everyone, not just for Americans," said Burcalow. "But we need to start at home first."