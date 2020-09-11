State Supreme Court revokes Tomahawk lawyer’s license

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Northwoods lawyer has his license revokes after a ruling from the State Supreme Court.

Court documents say James Runyon, of Tomahawk, will also need to pay back more than $130,000 to former clients within the next 60 days after stealing from them.

He will also have to pay restitution to the Wisconsin Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection an amount totaling over $13,000.

Runyon was found to have sold a property on behalf of his clients—only to keep the money for himself.

The court also threw out Runyon's petition for voluntary resignation of his law license, which was being held in a state of suspension for the pending the disciplinary proceeding.

The full disciplinary proceeding can be read here or below.