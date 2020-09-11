Spain imprisons ex-colonel for Jesuits slain in El Salvador

MADRID (AP) — A court in Spain has sentenced a former Salvadoran colonel to 133 years in prison for the slaying of five Spanish priests in El Salvador more than three decades ago. Spain’s National Court on Friday ruled that Inocente Orlando Montano, a former colonel who served as El Salvador’s vice minister for public security during the country’s 1979-1992 civil war, was responsible for the 1989 “terrorist assassinations.” The 77-year-old Montano listened from a wheelchair as judges read the verdict, sentencing him to 26 years, eight months and one day of imprisonment for each of the deaths. The verdict can be appealed.