Soggy into Saturday then a pleasant stretch

Get ready for some very soggy weather Friday night into Saturday as a low pressure system tracks from Iowa Friday evening and then through Wisconsin. We will not have severe weather to worry about, but a solid inch or so of rain is a pretty good bet. It could taper down to some spotty showers later Saturday afternoon and then end Saturday night. Temperatures will stay in the low 50s Friday night and climb to the low to mid 60s Saturday despite overcast skies. Southeast winds of 5-10 mph will become southwest Saturday by midday.

Sunday will be nicer for getting outdoors with a mix of clouds and sun. It should be fairly comfortable with lows in the low 50s and highs in the upper 60s. Monday will be another fine day with plenty of sunshine. Lows should drop to the mid 40s with highs around 69 degrees.

Tuesday may be the warmest day of the week thanks to gusty southwest winds and sunshine. Lows should be in the lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will slide through late Tuesday night. It probably will pass through dry, but there is a small chance of a brief shower in the northern part of the region late Tuesday night.

Wednesday should be partly sunny and cooler with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 70s. Thursday looks like another mostly sunny and seasonal day with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs climbing to about 69.

Warmer air could once again blow in for next Friday boosting highs to the mid 70s. It will be breezy and partly sunny with a small chance of a shower in the morning as a warm front shifts through the area. Highs will probably drop back to the 60s for the weekend of September 19th.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 11-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1976 - Up to five inches of rain brought walls of water and millions of tons of debris into Bullhead City AZ via washes from elevations above 3000 feet. Flooding caused more than three million dollars damage. Chasms up to forty feet deep were cut across some roads. (The Weather Channel)

1986 - Thunderstorms caused flash flooding and subsequent river flooding in central Lower Michigan. Up to 14 inches of rain fell in a 72 hour period, and flooding caused 400 million dollars damage. (Storm Data)