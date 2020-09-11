Silver alert issues for 70 year old man last seen in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Pecatonica (IL) Police Department is issuing a silver alert for Donald Milroy, a man from Winnebago County, Illinois who is suffering from significant memory loss.

Milroy's last known location was in Fond du Lac County at approximetly 11:15 am on September 11.

Police describe Milroy as a 70-year-old white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5'11" and weighs about 150 pounds. Police do not have a description of what Milroy is wearing.

Milroy is believed to be driving a Silver 2013 Mazda 4D with an Illinois license plate 8075055, and may no longer be in the Fond du Lac area.

According to police, there is no photo of Donald Milroy available at this time.

If you believe you have seen Donald Milroy, contact your local police department or the Pecatonica Police Department at 815-282-2600