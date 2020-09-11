Sheriff fires 4th deputy following Georgia jail death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has fired a fourth deputy for neglecting duties following the weekend death of a jail inmate. Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher announced the latest firing Friday, the day after he said three other deputies had been terminated _ including one charged with falsifying jail records. The firings followed an internal investigation into the death Sunday of 34-year-old Lee Michael Creely. He was found unresponsive in a cell. Wilcher said investigators determined deputies had failed to make required rounds to check on inmates every 30 minutes. The sheriff said the cause of Creely’s death remains unknown.