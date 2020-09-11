Salvagers working to repair leak on oil tanker off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Expert salvagers have begun working on a fire-stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s coast as an Indian coast guard aircraft sprayed dispersants to contain an oil slick coming from the vessel. The MT New Diamond was damaged by two fires in a little over a week. The salvage crew was able to board the vessel Thursday to inspect the damage. A Sri Lankan navy spokesman says their priority is repairing the leak in the ship’s fuel tanks. The tanker is carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil. But the slick spotted in the ocean as the fire was burning is thought to be heavy fuel oil carried on the ship to power its engines.