Rhinelander Chalkfest kicks off

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some sidewalks in the land of the Hodag started to look different Friday.

Artists from across the state are taking part in Chalkfest.

They have Friday through Sunday to complete their masterpieces.

Organizers assigned different days to Chalkers to accomodate for social distancing purposes.

Coordinator Audrey Thurn said the community is excited for the event.

"We have businesses that are opening up their bathrooms to people just because they're so excited to have people on the streets downtown," said Thurn. "The artwork is amazing and we have amazing talent and it's wonderful that they're choosing to participate."

This is the third official year Chalkfest has happened in Rhinelander.

Judging will happen Sunday.

