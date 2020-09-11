Prosecutors: Similar charges warrant 1 trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say the men should face trial together because the evidence and charges against them are similar.

But defense attorneys have argued for separate trials, saying they are likely to offer “antagonistic” defenses.

The former officers appeared in court Friday for a hearing on the prosecution’s request to hold a joint trial and other issues.

Judge Peter Cahill took those issues under advisement and is expected to rule at a later date.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck.

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press