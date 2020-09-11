Oneida Co. reports second COVID-19 related death

Oneida Co. (WAOW) -- A second person has died in Oneida Co. due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the person was in their 70's and had underlying health conditions.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of another one of our community members,” said Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Department Director and Health Officer. “We extend our sympathies to their loved ones and all impacted.”

There have been 260 people to test positive for COVID-19 in Oneida Co. as of Sept. 11.