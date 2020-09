MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Medford Police Department took part in a 9/11 memorial run.

They ran with the flag in hand for close to five miles from Stetsonville to Medford.

The run serving as a way to honor those that lost their lives 19 years ago on 9/11.

In a post on their Facebook page they said, "We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice they paid for our great nation!"