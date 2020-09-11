Marshfield community honors anniversary of 9/11

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some of the Marshfield community came together in Columbia park on Friday to honor the lives lost on 9/11 19 years ago.

The event featured live music, brats, and a place for the community to leave messages of thanks to local first responders.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker attended.

"This is about that moment and all the first responders and police officers and firefighters and people who lost their innocent lives," Becker said.