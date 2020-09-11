Malaysia’s ex-finance minister faces 2 fresh graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former finance minister has pleaded not guilty to two fresh corruption charges, calling the move politically motivated ahead of impending elections. Lim Guan Eng was charged last month with three counts of corruption linked to his tenure as Penang state chief minister from 2008-2018, before he became finance minister. His lawyer wife is also accused of receiving unlawful proceeds. Lim says two fresh charges against him Friday for misappropriating Penang state property worth $50.2 million are a desperate act timed ahead of Sept. 26 elections in Sabah state as well as possible national polls. Lim was part of a reformist government ousted in March. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s new government is supported by graft-tainted parties defeated in 2018 elections.