Local county clerks raise concerns over Wisconsin Supreme Court order

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The deadline for municipal clerks to mail ballots is about a week away, the deadline causing some concerns for both county and municipal clerks.

Green Party Presidential candidate Howie Hawkins asked the state's highest court to take up his challenge of the Wisconsin Elections Commission's (WEC) decision of keeping him off the ballot.

In the ruling Thursday, the court asked the WEC to provide information about whether and when absentee ballots have been printed, requested, and mailed. The WEC says some ballots have already been sent, however, local clerks say the opposite.

"You know I'm concerned, the municipal clerks are concerned, we have this deadline looming ahead of us within the next couple of days we take it very seriously and want to make sure voters receive their ballots timely we can't do that at this point without knowing what the ruling is going to be," said Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen.

Kim Trueblood, Marathon County Clerk says “Based on their (Wisconsin Supreme Court) decision we will do the absolute best that we can to abide by the state statutes and get those ballots out on time but if they allow ballot access for the two candidates who are seeking it will have to re-program the ballots and do a total reprint on that.”

If you have questions about voting you can always contact the Wisconsin Elections Commission or your local municipal clerk.