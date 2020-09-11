Little Rock police officer who fatally shot motorist resigns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A white Little Rock police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist during a traffic stop last year has resigned. Officer Charles Starks submitted a resignation letter on Friday, accusing the city’s police chief of making his working conditions “intolerable” since a judge ordered the officer reinstated. Starks was fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop, but a judge reversed that decision in January. Starks fired at least 15 shots through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February 2019.