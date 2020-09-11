Libya’s eastern parliament meets after rare protests erupt

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Libya’s east-based parliament has convened an emergency meeting to address the eruption of rare protests over dire living conditions across the country’s east. Friday’s session of the House of Representatives comes after hundreds of young Libyans flooded the streets of Benghazi and other eastern cities. Witnesses say they set piles of tires ablaze in a spontaneous outburst of anger over the area’s crippling electricity shortages. The demonstrations mirrored protests over power cuts and corruption that have also roiled the capital, Tripoli, and other parts of west Libya, in recent weeks. War-torn Libya is split east to west between two administrations, each backed by an array of militias and foreign powers.