Judge: Voters can’t abolish embattled GA police department

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge says voters can’t try to abolish an embattled Georgia police department that was wrapped in controversy even before the department oversaw the initial investigation into the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. The Brunswick News reports the judge ruled Friday that the referendum to give voters a chance to abolish the Glynn County Police Department is unconstitutional. The judge also issued an injunction keeping the measure off the Nov. 3 ballot. The department has come under heavy criticism, including for its failure to make arrests following the shooting of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by white men who spotted Arbery running in their neighborhood.