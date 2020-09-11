Japan’s Abe seeks preemptive strike capacity in policy shift

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Japan should make a major change to its defense policy by developing a first-strike capability on enemy bases to defend against imminent attacks amid rising missile and nuclear threats in the region. Abe, who is stepping down next week for health reasons, says the ability to intercept missiles after they are launched may not be enough and Japan should seek greater deterrence. He said the new government will compile a revised defense policy by the end of the year. A preemptive strike capability would be a significant shift in the defense policy Japan has followed since the end of World War II. Japan’s postwar constitution limits the use of force to self defense.